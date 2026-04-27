A U.S. Soldier spars with a teammate during the 5th Annual Republic of Korea-U.S. Children Friendship Taekwondo Exhibition Festival at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 2, 2026. The event offers servicemembers stationed in Korea and their families the opportunity to learn about and experience Korean culture firsthand, thereby strengthening the ROK-U.S. Alliance through cultural exchange and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 01:50
|Photo ID:
|9661749
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-NZ346-1608
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children & Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.