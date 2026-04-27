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A U.S. Soldier spars with a teammate during the 5th Annual Republic of Korea-U.S. Children Friendship Taekwondo Exhibition Festival at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 2, 2026. The event offers servicemembers stationed in Korea and their families the opportunity to learn about and experience Korean culture firsthand, thereby strengthening the ROK-U.S. Alliance through cultural exchange and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)