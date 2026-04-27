Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System

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U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party operators assigned to the 604th Air Support Operations Squadron sit in a UH-60 Black Hawk at Sobaeksan National Park, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2026. TACP operators were tasked with finding critical targets during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 to enable dynamic targeting for the 607th Air Operations Center. FF 26-1 is a combined exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea air forces on the Korean peninsula designed to enhance readiness through realistic, complex training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Nicholas Lawson)