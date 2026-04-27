Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton Evans, Tactical Air Control Party Operator and Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System master assigned to the 604th Air Support Operations Squadron, gets ready to fast rope out of a UH-60 Black Hawk at Sobaeksan National Park, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2026. TACP operators conducted FRIES and target acquisition training during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, simulating real-world area reconnaissance operations. FF 26-1 is a combined exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea air forces on the Korean peninsula designed to enhance readiness through realistic, complex training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)