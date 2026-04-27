Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jake Lepak, Tactical Air Control Party operator assigned to the 604th Air Support Operations Squadron, secures equipment on a UH-60 Black Hawk at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2026. TACP operators conducted Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System and target acquisition training during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, simulating real-world area reconnaissance operations. FF 26-1 is a combined exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea air forces on the Korean peninsula designed to enhance readiness through realistic, complex training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)