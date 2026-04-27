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    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System [Image 3 of 9]

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    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jake Lepak, Tactical Air Control Party operator assigned to the 604th Air Support Operations Squadron, secures equipment on a UH-60 Black Hawk at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2026. TACP operators conducted Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System and target acquisition training during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, simulating real-world area reconnaissance operations. FF 26-1 is a combined exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea air forces on the Korean peninsula designed to enhance readiness through realistic, complex training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 22:41
    Photo ID: 9661426
    VIRIN: 260421-F-DG879-1017
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System

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    TACP
    7AF
    PACAF
    Freedom Flag 26-1
    FF 26-1

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