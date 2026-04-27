Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade set up a Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System bar on a UH-60 Black Hawk in support of Tactical Air Control Party operators at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2026. TACP operators conducted FRIES and target acquisition training during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, simulating real-world area reconnaissance operations. FF 26-1 is a combined exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea air forces on the Korean peninsula designed to enhance readiness through realistic, complex training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)