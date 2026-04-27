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    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System [Image 8 of 9]

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    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party operators assigned to the 604th Air Support Operations Squadron conduct fast rope insertion training during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2026. TACP operators spent a total of six days in the field, moving over mountainous terrain to track targets while using advanced communication waveforms to pass critical data to the 607th Air Operations Center. FF 26-1 is a combined exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea air forces on the Korean peninsula designed to enhance readiness through realistic, complex training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Nicholas Lawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 22:41
    Photo ID: 9661437
    VIRIN: 260421-F-F3704-1001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 633.41 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System
    Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System

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    TACP
    7AF
    PACAF
    Freedom Flag 26-1
    FF 26-1

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