Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System

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U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party operators assigned to the 604th Air Support Operations Squadron conduct fast rope insertion training during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2026. TACP operators spent a total of six days in the field, moving over mountainous terrain to track targets while using advanced communication waveforms to pass critical data to the 607th Air Operations Center. FF 26-1 is a combined exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea air forces on the Korean peninsula designed to enhance readiness through realistic, complex training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Nicholas Lawson)