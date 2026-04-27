Freedom Flag 26-1 Tactical Air Control Party Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton Evans, Tactical Air Control Party operator and Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System master assigned to the 604th Air Support Operations Squadron, looks out of a UH-60 Black Hawk at Sobaeksan National Park, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2026. TACP operators spent a total of six days in the field, moving over mountainous terrain to track targets while using advanced communication waveforms to pass critical data to the 607th Air Operations Center during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1. FF 26-1 is a combined exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea air forces on the Korean peninsula designed to enhance readiness through realistic, complex training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)