A Purple Palooza volunteer paints the face of a participant at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. Recognizing military children strengthens the foundation of our community by supporting families and fostering a sense of belonging. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 03:24
|Photo ID:
|9659078
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-NU460-1294
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|447.89 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.