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    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families [Image 7 of 7]

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    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A Purple Palooza volunteer paints the face of a participant at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. Recognizing military children strengthens the foundation of our community by supporting families and fostering a sense of belonging. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 03:24
    Photo ID: 9659078
    VIRIN: 260430-F-NU460-1294
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 447.89 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families
    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families
    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families
    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families
    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families
    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families
    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families

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    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    MoMC
    Purple Palooza

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