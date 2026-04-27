Purple Palooza participants play a magnetic fishing game in a small pool at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. This event recognized military children and supported family engagement across the installation as part of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 03:24
|Photo ID:
|9659069
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-NU460-1040
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|597.07 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.