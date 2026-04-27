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    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families [Image 3 of 7]

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    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Purple Palooza participants play a magnetic fishing game in a small pool at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. This event recognized military children and supported family engagement across the installation as part of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 03:24
    Photo ID: 9659069
    VIRIN: 260430-F-NU460-1040
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 597.07 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families
    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families
    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families
    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families
    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families
    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families
    Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families

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    Month of the Military Child
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    MoMC
    Purple Palooza

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