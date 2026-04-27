Date Taken: 04.29.2026 Date Posted: 05.04.2026 03:24 Photo ID: 9659072 VIRIN: 260430-F-NU460-1079 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 347.64 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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This work, Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.