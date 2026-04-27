Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Niketa Wilson, 35th Fighter Wing command chief executive assistant, poses for a photo with her son during Purple Palooza at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026.The event brought together military families and children to recognize the Month of the Military Child and support community engagement across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)