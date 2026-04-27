Misawa girl scouts members pose for a photo during the Purple Palooza event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The event recognized military children and brought together families across the installation in support of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 03:24
|Photo ID:
|9659074
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-NU460-1099
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|725.87 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Purple Palooza 2026: Misawa AB celebrates strength of military families [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.