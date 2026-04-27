Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training

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U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Louis Garcia, assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 258th Aviation Regiment, conducts live fire aerial gunnery training at the Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary field, Gila Bend, Ariz., May 2, 2026. Aerial gunnery serves as a critical annual training requirement to ensure proficiency in engaging ground targets from the air, enhancing combat lethality for crew chiefs and pilots. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)