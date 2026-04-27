Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training

Photo By Spc. Micheala Maldonado | U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Louis Garcia, assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 258th Aviation Regiment, conducts live fire aerial gunnery training at the Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary field, Gila Bend, Ariz., May 2, 2026. Aerial gunnery serves as a critical annual training requirement to ensure proficiency in engaging ground targets from the air, enhancing combat lethality for crew chiefs and pilots. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Micheala Maldonado | U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Louis Garcia, assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 258th...... read more read more

GILA BEND, Ariz. — U.S. Army Soldiers with A Company, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, Arizona Army National Guard, conducted aerial gunnery training at the Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field in Gila Bend, Ariz., May 3, 2026, demonstrating team cohesion and their ability to operate effectively during a mission.

Aerial gunnery is one of the most demanding aviation qualifications within Army aviation. Aerial gunnery requires seamless coordination between pilots and crew chiefs while operating the UH-60 Blackhawk in dynamic positions. allows the gunners optimal engagement. At the same time, gunners provide security by engaging targets and maintaining awareness of the airspace for potential threats.

The mission begins long before the crews take flight. Flight operations come first where pilots ensure the aircraft is mission-ready and account for variables such as wind, weight distribution, and terrain. Gunners prepare by completing multiple levels of training to ensure proficiency and safety.

“We conduct academic training followed by ground fire, in ground configuration, in the aircraft on the ground, a virtual reality simulator which culminates into the aerial gunnery qualification” explains U.S. Army Spc. Maxwell Brown, assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 258th Aviation Regiment.

As the UH-60 Blackhawk lifted off over Arizona’s desert terrain and ridgelines, communication remained constant between crew members. Pilots and gunners worked together to identify targets, adjust fire and maintain security while executing combat-style maneuvers.

“We heavily work together in tandem” says Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brandon Anderson, “Crew coordination is super important for daily operations and training. Doing this training and actively calling out targets for gunners to hit, simulates what it will be like overseas”

During live-fire iterations, the crew performs a variety of maneuvers they may encounter in combat, including hover fire, banking engagements, and firing from multiple directions while airborne. Training also incorporates firing while wearing protective masks. Crews rehearse emergency operations in order to prepare for chemical, biological and nuclear environments. Training also included night operations to replicate the varying conditions and unpredictability of combat conditions..

For the Arizona Army National Guard, aerial gunnery ensures aviation crews remain prepared to respond to state emergencies, natural disasters and foreign missions abroad. Through continued live-fire training and crew coordination, Soldiers maintain the proficiency and discipline required to answer any mission at home or overseas.