Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Maxwell Brown, assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 258th Aviation Regiment, conducts live fire aerial gunnery training at the Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary field, Gila Bend, Ariz., May 2, 2026. Aerial gunnery is a full-spectrum rehearsal of lethality, demonstrating the Arizona National Guard's ability to shoot, move, and communicate in support of air assault operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)