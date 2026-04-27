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    Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training [Image 6 of 7]

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    Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Maxwell Brown, assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 258th Aviation Regiment, conducts live fire aerial gunnery training at the Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary field, Gila Bend, Ariz., May 2, 2026. Aerial gunnery is a full-spectrum rehearsal of lethality, demonstrating the Arizona National Guard's ability to shoot, move, and communicate in support of air assault operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 19:39
    Photo ID: 9658471
    VIRIN: 260502-A-YF092-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.78 MB
    Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training
    U.S. Army aviator conducts pre-flight checks aboard military helicopter
    Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training
    Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training
    Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training
    Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training
    Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training

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    Arizona
    aerial gunnery exercise
    Army
    blackhawk
    Army national Guard
    Gilabend

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