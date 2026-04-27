Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training

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U.S. Army Spc. Maxwell Brown, assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 258th Aviation Regiment, prepares his protective gas mask during live fire aerial gunnery training at the Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary field, Gila Bend, Ariz., May 2, 2026. This training ensures Arizona National Guard air crews remain lethal during any combat environment, including chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)