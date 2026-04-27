Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training

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U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Louis Garcia, assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 258th Aviation Regiment, conducts live fire aerial gunnery training at the Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary field, Gila Bend, Ariz., May 2, 2026. This training hones crew readiness and ensures Arizona Army National Guard aviation assets remain lethal and combat ready for any mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)