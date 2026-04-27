Arizona Army National Guard Aviation Strengthens Combat Readiness Through Aerial Gunnery Training

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U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Louis Garcia, assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 258th Aviation Regiment, conducts live fire aerial gunnery training at the Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary field, Gila Bend, Ariz., May 2, 2026. The training allows aircrews to engage ground targets, refining accuracy, communication, and crew coordination during varying conditions, ensuring they maintain their lethality and combat readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michaela Maldonado)