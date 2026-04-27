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    Change of Responsibility 641RSG [Image 2 of 6]

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    Change of Responsibility 641RSG

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kirk Bell 

    641st Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 641st Regional Support Group stand in formation during a change of responsibility ceremony at the 1st Lt. Max R. Stover U.S. Army Reserve Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., May 2, 2026. Through sustainment planning, logistics oversight and operational command, the 641st RSG supports Active Duty, Army Reserve and National Guard units. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9657637
    VIRIN: 210223-A-SB123-4336
    Resolution: 5700x3913
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Change of Responsibility 641RSG [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Kirk Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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