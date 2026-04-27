Change of Responsibility 641RSG

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 641st Regional Support Group stand in formation during a change of responsibility ceremony at the 1st Lt. Max R. Stover U.S. Army Reserve Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., May 2, 2026. Through sustainment planning, logistics oversight and operational command, the 641st RSG supports Active Duty, Army Reserve and National Guard units. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9657637
|VIRIN:
|210223-A-SB123-4336
|Resolution:
|5700x3913
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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