Change of Responsibility 641RSG

Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph A. Grasso II, left, outgoing senior enlisted advisor for the 641st Regional Support Group, hands the noncommissioned officer’s sword to Col. Kelly R. Johnson, right, outgoing commander of the 641st RSG, at the 1st Lt. Max R. Stover U.S. Army Reserve Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., May 2, 2026. The unit was first established as the 2nd Headquarters Brigade (Military Police) on Oct. 1, 1997, at the 1st Lt. Max R. Stover U.S. Army Reserve Center in St. Petersburg, Florida. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9657636
|VIRIN:
|210223-A-SB123-2896
|Resolution:
|4947x3773
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
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|0
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