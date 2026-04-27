Change of Responsibility 641RSG

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Senior leaders step forward to assume their positions at the unit colors during a change of responsibility ceremony for the 641st Regional Support Group at the 1st Lt. Max R. Stover U.S. Army Reserve Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., May 2, 2026. The 641st RSG supported the Global War on Terrorism by establishing the 641st Mobilization Troop Command at Fort Benning, Georgia, from May 2004 until December 2009. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)