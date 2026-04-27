Change of Responsibility 641RSG

Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph A. Grasso II, outgoing senior enlisted advisor for the 641st Regional Support Group, inspects the noncommissioned officer’s sword at the 1st Lt. Max R. Stover U.S. Army Reserve Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., May 2, 2026. The 641st RSG is currently comprised of the 257th Movement Control Battalion, the 332nd Transportation Battalion, the 336th Finance Battalion and the 387th Theater Opening Element. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9657604
|VIRIN:
|210223-A-SB123-4626
|Resolution:
|4419x3684
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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