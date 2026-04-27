Change of Responsibility 641RSG

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Command Sgt. Maj. Terence L. Gilyard, incoming senior enlisted advisor for the 641st Regional Support Group, receives the noncommissioned officer’s sword at the 1st Lt. Max R. Stover U.S. Army Reserve Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., May 2, 2026. The 641st RSG oversees base life support and sustainment operations while coordinating the mobilization and demobilization of forces in support of operational readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)