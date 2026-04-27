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    Change of Responsibility 641RSG [Image 6 of 6]

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    Change of Responsibility 641RSG

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kirk Bell 

    641st Regional Support Group

    Command Sgt. Maj. Terence L. Gilyard, incoming senior enlisted advisor for the 641st Regional Support Group, receives the noncommissioned officer’s sword at the 1st Lt. Max R. Stover U.S. Army Reserve Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., May 2, 2026. The 641st RSG oversees base life support and sustainment operations while coordinating the mobilization and demobilization of forces in support of operational readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9657609
    VIRIN: 210223-A-SB123-8803
    Resolution: 2746x2920
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Change of Responsibility 641RSG [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Kirk Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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