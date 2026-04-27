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    Change of Responsibility 641RSG [Image 5 of 6]

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    Change of Responsibility 641RSG

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kirk Bell 

    641st Regional Support Group

    Command Sgt. Maj. Terence L. Gilyard, incoming senior enlisted advisor for the 641st Regional Support Group, inspects the noncommissioned officer’s sword at the 1st Lt. Max R. Stover U.S. Army Reserve Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., May 2, 2026. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 641st RSG support the force by integrating base life support services with large-scale mobilization operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9657623
    VIRIN: 210223-A-SB123-5069
    Resolution: 4907x3222
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Change of Responsibility 641RSG [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Kirk Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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