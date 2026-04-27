Change of Responsibility 641RSG

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Command Sgt. Maj. Terence L. Gilyard, incoming senior enlisted advisor for the 641st Regional Support Group, inspects the noncommissioned officer’s sword at the 1st Lt. Max R. Stover U.S. Army Reserve Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., May 2, 2026. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 641st RSG support the force by integrating base life support services with large-scale mobilization operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)