Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry

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Outgoing Command Sergeant Major David C. Harry of the Maryland Army National Guard (left) and Incoming Command Sergeant Major Larry M. LeCates Jr. (right) cut the cake after the change of command and retirement ceremony held at the Fifth Regiment Armory, Baltimore, MD, May 2, 2026. The Maryland National Guard held a joint ceremony where they bid farewell to the outgoing and retiring Command Sgt. Major David Harry, command senior enlisted leader of the Maryland National Guard, and welcomed his replacement, Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Lecates, during a change-of-responsibility ceremony at the Fifth Regiment Armory. (Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl)