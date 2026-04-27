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    Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry [Image 1 of 10]

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    Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, the 31st Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard and Command Sgt. Maj. David C. Harry, command senior enlisted leader of the Maryland Army National Guard pose for a photo with Command Sgt. Maj. Harry's family following his retirement after 29 years of dedicated service. The Maryland National Guard held a joint ceremony where they bid farewell to the outgoing and retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Harry, and welcomed his replacement, Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Lecates, during a change-of-responsibility ceremony at the Fifth Regiment Armory, May 2, 2026 (Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 22:19
    Photo ID: 9656981
    VIRIN: 260502-A-GM804-1857
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Andrew Crowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry
    Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry
    Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry
    Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry
    Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry
    Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry
    Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry
    Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry
    Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry
    Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry

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    National Guard

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