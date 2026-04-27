Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, the 31st Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard and Command Sgt. Maj. David C. Harry, command senior enlisted leader of the Maryland Army National Guard pose for a photo with Command Sgt. Maj. Harry's family following his retirement after 29 years of dedicated service. The Maryland National Guard held a joint ceremony where they bid farewell to the outgoing and retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Harry, and welcomed his replacement, Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Lecates, during a change-of-responsibility ceremony at the Fifth Regiment Armory, May 2, 2026 (Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl).