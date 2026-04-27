Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry

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Command Sgt. Maj. Larry M. LeCates Jr. gives his remarks as the new command senior enlisted leader of the the Maryland National Guard. The Maryland National Guard held a joint ceremony where they bid farewell to the outgoing and retiring Command Sgt. Maj. David Harry, command senior enlisted leader of the Maryland National Guard, and welcomed his replacement, Command Sgt. Maj. Lecates, during a change-of-responsibility ceremony at the Fifth Regiment Armory, May 2, 2026 (Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl).