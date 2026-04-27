Command Sgt. Maj. Larry M. LeCates Jr. gives his remarks as the new command senior enlisted leader of the the Maryland National Guard. The Maryland National Guard held a joint ceremony where they bid farewell to the outgoing and retiring Command Sgt. Maj. David Harry, command senior enlisted leader of the Maryland National Guard, and welcomed his replacement, Command Sgt. Maj. Lecates, during a change-of-responsibility ceremony at the Fifth Regiment Armory, May 2, 2026 (Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl).
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 21:53
|Photo ID:
|9656977
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-GM804-8008
|Resolution:
|2491x4074
|Size:
|1013.56 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Andrew Crowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.