Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry

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Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau John T. Raines III gives remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fifth Regiment Armory, Baltimore, MD, May 2, 2026. The Maryland National Guard held a joint ceremony where they bid farewell to the outgoing and retiring Command Sgt. Major David Harry, command senior enlisted leader of the Maryland National Guard, and welcomed his replacement, Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Lecates. (Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl).