Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry

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Command Sergeant Major David Harry receives a gift honoring his time in service as the command senior enlisted leader of the Maryland Army National Guard along with his retirement after 29 years of dedicated service. The Maryland National Guard held a joint ceremony where they bid farewell to the outgoing and retiring Command Sgt. Major David Harry, command senior enlisted leader of the Maryland National Guard, and welcomed his replacement, Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Lecates, during a change-of-responsibility ceremony at the Fifth Regiment Armory, May 2, 2026 (Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl).