Maryland National Guard welcomes incoming command sergeant major and bids farewell to CSM David Harry

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Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, the 31st Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard and outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. David C. Harry of the Maryland Army National Guard pose for a photo following the retirement of Command Sgt. Maj. Harry after 29 years of dedicated service. The Maryland National Guard held a joint ceremony where they bid farewell to the outgoing and retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Harry, command senior enlisted leader of the Maryland National Guard, and welcomed his replacement, Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Lecates, during a change-of-responsibility ceremony at the Fifth Regiment Armory, May 2, 2026 (Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl).