A spectator explores an HH-60 Pave Hawk on display at The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. The air show provided guests the opportunity to witness the skill, professionalism and dedication of the U.S. Air Force and joint mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 20:23
|Photo ID:
|9656948
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-KQ373-1046
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 24 of 24], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.