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    The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 19 of 24]

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    The Great Texas Airshow 2026

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502d Air Base Wing

    A pilot with the Commemorative Air Force’s Pearl Harbor reenactment team, TORA! TORA! TORA!, maneuvers their aircraft at The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. The team pays tribute to aviation history with World War II era aircraft and coordinated pyrotechnics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9656932
    VIRIN: 260502-F-KQ373-1038
    Resolution: 5711x3807
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 24 of 24], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Great Texas Airshow
    Honoring 250 Years
    Let Freedom Roar

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