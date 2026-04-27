The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phil Bourquin, 99th Flying Training Squadron director of operations, speaks with guests at The Great Texas Air Show at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. The airshow provided community members the opportunity to learn about the military and the diverse missions local service members support.(U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)