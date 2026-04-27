U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phil Bourquin, 99th Flying Training Squadron director of operations, speaks with guests at The Great Texas Air Show at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. The airshow provided community members the opportunity to learn about the military and the diverse missions local service members support.(U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 20:22
|Photo ID:
|9656947
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-KQ373-1045
|Resolution:
|7379x4919
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 24 of 24], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.