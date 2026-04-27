The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Randy Oakland, Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing commander, provides opening remarks during The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. The airshow provided JBSA’s military and civilian personnel the opportunity to engage with community members, show appreciation for their trust and support, and showcase different military career fields and opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)