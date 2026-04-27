The Great Texas Airshow 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pilots with the Commemorative Air Force’s Pearl Harbor reenactment team, TORA! TORA! TORA!, maneuver their aircraft at The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. The team pays tribute to aviation history with World War II era aircraft and coordinated pyrotechnics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)