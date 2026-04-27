The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, maneuvers his F-22A Raptor while performing at The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. Le Tourneau performs precision aerial movements to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)