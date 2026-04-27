DCNG 2026 Spring Commander’s Conference

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matt Gurniak, Multi-Agency Augmentation Command, delivers a presentation during the 2026 Spring Commander’s Conference in Washington, D.C., May 2, 2026. The conference brought together O-5 and above command teams, staff directors, special staff principals, and select junior enlisted leaders to discuss the organization’s future, share strategic priorities, and strengthen professional networks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)