DCNG 2026 Spring Commander’s Conference

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Col. Cliff “Diesel” Taylor, command of the 113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard; Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor, Director of the Joint Staff for the District of Columbia National Guard; Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL); Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard; Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Robert W. Gibson, Sr., Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) for the D.C. National Guard; and Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, commander of the Land Component Command (LCC) for the D.C. National Guard (from left) commemorate the organization’s 224th birthday during the 2026 Spring Commander’s Conference in Washington, D.C., May 2, 2026. The conference brought together command teams at the O-5 level and above, along with staff directors, special staff principals, and select junior enlisted leaders, to discuss the organization’s future, align strategic priorities, and strengthen professional networks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Arthur M. Wright)