DCNG 2026 Spring Commander’s Conference

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Paul Grandpierre, Staff Judge Advocate with the District of Columbia National Guard, takes questions during the 2026 Spring Commander’s Conference in Washington, D.C., May 2, 2026. The conference brought together all O-5 and above command teams, staff directors, special staff primaries, and select junior enlisted leaders to discuss the organization’s future, share strategic priorities, and strengthen professional networks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Arthur M. Wright)