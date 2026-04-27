DCNG 2026 Spring Commander’s Conference

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Members of the District of Columbia National Guard commemorate the organization’s 224th birthday during the 2026 Spring Commander’s Conference in Washington, D.C., May 2, 2026. The conference brought together command teams at the O-5 level and above, along with staff directors, special staff principals, and select junior enlisted leaders, to discuss the organization’s future, align strategic priorities, and strengthen professional networks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Arthur M. Wright)