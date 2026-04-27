DCNG 2026 Spring Commander’s Conference

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Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) of the District of Columbia National Guard, discusses NCO/SNCO development during the 2026 Spring Commander’s Conference in Washington, D.C., May 2, 2026. The conference brought together all O-5 and above command teams, staff directors, special staff primaries, and select junior enlisted leaders to discuss the organization’s future, share strategic priorities, and strengthen professional networks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Arthur M. Wright)