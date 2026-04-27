Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing and 21st Air Expeditionary Wing and U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific pose for a photo after transporting U.S. Army Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System pods by U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)