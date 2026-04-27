U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Emilio Garza, a loadmaster assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, sits on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to give parking direction to pilots in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9656088
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-BO786-1317
|Resolution:
|5225x3483
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.