Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific load a U.S. Army Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System pod onto a M1084 Resupply Vehicle as a second RSV prepares to unload a used GMLRS for airlift on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Puerto Princesa International Airport, Palawan, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)