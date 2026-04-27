Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines

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A U.S. Army Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System pod assigned to U.S. Army Pacific is transported in front of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules equipped with external fuel tanks in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Puerto Princesa International Airport, Palawan, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)