Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Johnson, center left, a loadmaster assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, and Senior Airman Connor Kizzar, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 21st Air Expeditionary Wing, monitor a U.S. Army Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System pod being loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)