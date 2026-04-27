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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines [Image 11 of 15]

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Kizzar, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 21st Air Expeditionary Wing, prepares a used U.S. Army Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System pod for transport in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Palawan, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 09:39
    Photo ID: 9656085
    VIRIN: 260429-F-BO786-1232
    Resolution: 6010x4007
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, USARPAC airlift HIMARS missile pod to Palawan, Philippines

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