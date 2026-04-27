Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay

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U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 8, and local residents pose for a group photo after a community engagement event during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 1, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)