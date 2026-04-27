Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. James Worth, an information operations specialist with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, gives remarks to local residents during a community engagement event for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 1, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Worth native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)