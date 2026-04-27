Philippine Marine Corps 1st Lt. Abegail Batioco, a civil-military operations officer with Marine Battalion Landing Team 8, speaks to local residents before a community engagement event during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 1, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 03:27
|Photo ID:
|9655610
|VIRIN:
|260501-M-OY081-1036
|Resolution:
|5978x3985
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|PAOAY SAND DUNES, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S., Philippine Marines strengthen community ties in Paoay [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.